Brittany Cartwright Looks Incredible In New IG Pics Amid Dating New Guy
Brittany Cartwright Blushin' & Crushin' Life!!!
Brittany Cartwright isn’t just moving on -- she’s glowing up ... showing off her best self in a fresh IG drop, hot on the heels of dating her new man, Brandon Hanson.
Check out the pics from Thursday ... Brittany went full-on pink fantasy -- rocking a plunging top that flaunted her curves and topping it off with a fuzzy bucket hat that had her making a massive fashion statement.
She finished it off with butterfly clips, a chain belt, and the whole nine -- serving a total cool-girl throwback. Even Brittany stamped it herself with the caption "Y2K ," a nod to the early 2000s.
Looks like Brittany’s new guy Brandon has her feeling like a teenager all over again ... and that vibe was crystal clear when she chatted with TMZ earlier this week.
She did make it clear they’re not officially BF/GF just yet ... but she’s living her best life -- a far cry from the bitter drama with estranged ex Jax Taylor!