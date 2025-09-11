Brittany Cartwright Looks Incredible In New IG Pics Amid Dating New Guy

Brittany Cartwright isn’t just moving on -- she’s glowing up ... showing off her best self in a fresh IG drop, hot on the heels of dating her new man, Brandon Hanson.

Check out the pics from Thursday ... Brittany went full-on pink fantasy -- rocking a plunging top that flaunted her curves and topping it off with a fuzzy bucket hat that had her making a massive fashion statement.

She finished it off with butterfly clips, a chain belt, and the whole nine -- serving a total cool-girl throwback. Even Brittany stamped it herself with the caption "Y2K 🩷," a nod to the early 2000s.

Looks like Brittany’s new guy Brandon has her feeling like a teenager all over again ... and that vibe was crystal clear when she chatted with TMZ earlier this week.