Denise Richards Eager for Next Bikini Season After Doctor Fixes Implants

Denise Richards says her boobs are back in tip-top shape, and she's ready to flaunt them next bikini season after a plastic surgeon gave her a much-needed lift!

The actress provided a testimonial for Dr. Robert Cohen and the whole team at The Beverly Hills Center for putting some bounce back in her step and some silicone back into her breasts after she ruptured one on the intense reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Richards says this isn't the first time one of her implants have ruptured ... and, she says she met with tons of doctors before settling on Dr. Cohen.

She says this is the most comfortable she's ever felt around a team of doctors ... and, she didn't even freak out when they were putting her under ... totally different than past experiences she's had

Richards says the surgery is making her feel more like herself again ... and, she's ready to strip down to a 2-piece the next time bikini season rolls around!

Denise added to her caption that everyone deserves to feel their best ... and, she says she appreciates the lessening of the stigma around plastic surgery in recent years.