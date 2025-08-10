Larsa Pippen Hits Back at Criticism Over 'Grossly' Overfilled Face

Play video content Instagram/@larsapippen

Larsa Pippen is clapping back at haters criticizing her "excessive facial filler" ... revealing she recently had an allergic reaction to a treatment that made her face swell.

Check out the "Real Housewives of Miami" star's Insta clip from Saturday night -- she pushes back at people trashing a viral photo from her recent "Good Night New York" appearance, explaining ... "I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP which I didn't even know you can have. So my face is a bit swollen but it doesn't look like that."

BTW, PRP is a treatment that involves doctors processing one's own blood "to concentrate the number of platelets in the plasma" and then injecting it back into the person's face, per Cleveland Clinic. Its purpose is to stimulate collagen production and slow aging of the skin ... and triggers short-term inflamation while doing so.

Plenty of celebs have hopped on the PRP train, like Denise Richards, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and more.

Larsa even accuses someone of editing the pic of her face looking inflamed and reminds fans that's simply not what her face looks like in reality. She's clearly over the chatter, finishing off her clapback by inviting people to "keep on hating."

LP originally commented on the matter when she came across a video from New Jersey-based aesthetic provider Mai Kaga’s Instagram video, in which she analyzes the reality star's face and accuses her of having it "grossly" overfilled.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd even found her way into the comments ... seemingly throwing shade by writing "muppets." It's not clear to whom she was referring.

Anyway ... Kaga ended up doubling down on her video, responding to mixed reactions that her critiques were "not about Larsa, but about cautioning the current and future generations about being over treated and overfilled, unnecessarily and covering up your own natural features that make you uniquely beautiful."