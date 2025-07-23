Larsa Pippen Poses In White Bikini On Beach In Miami, Daughter Snaps Shots

Larsa Pippen turned her trip to the beach into a full-blown photoshoot this week ... posing for sexy snaps as she lounged around in Miami -- and she enlisted her daughter to capture her every move.

51-year-old Pippen was spotted hanging out with Sophia, 16, on Tuesday ... soaking up the sun as she rocked a tiny, white bikini.

Larsa apparently decided she loved the look so much, she got her kid to do her best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photog impression ... and got to work in front of the lens.

Sophia understood the assignment ... going to great lengths to make sure Larsa's best angles were on display as she took pictures on her iPhone crouched down on a chair.

It's unclear if Larsa's man, Jeff Coby, joined them for the beach day ... but she did share a photo of them together from a recent outing in Boca Raton -- with Coby commenting "my love," so it sounds like they're still going strong.

The two also celebrated her 51st birthday two weeks ago in Miami ... where they hit up the popular E11EVEN Nightclub with a large entourage for a night of fun.