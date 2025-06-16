Larsa Pippen Posts Bikini Thirst Trap, Looks Unbothered By Marcus Jordan's Miami Flings

The only thing Larsa Pippen appears to be sweating this week is the sun -- as she looked totally unbothered by Marcus Jordan's recent Miami flings in a bikini pic she posted on Monday.

Just hours after it was revealed Jordan -- who dated Pippen for years -- had not one but two PDA-packed beach sessions with separate women over the weekend ... Pippen took to her IG page to show she's doing just fine despite her ex's antics.

In the snap, Larsa could be seen in a tiny white two-piece, lying out on a lounge chair in the backyard of a home. And, even with dark-colored sunglasses covering her eyes, she didn't seem to have many cares in the world.

"Summer games," she wrote in a caption on the pic.

Larsa and Marcus split back in 2024 -- and she's since moved on with Jeff Coby. Nonetheless, it had to be jarring to see Jordan have very public makeout sessions with two different women in Miami on Saturday and Sunday.