Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby Share Passionate Kiss After Romantic Dinner

Play video content BACKGRID

Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Jeff Coby aren’t hiding their romance.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star and former pro basketball player were spotted sharing a passionate kiss inside their car after a romantic dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

The two looked cozy and comfortable as Pippen leaned in for the kiss in front of all the cameras while parked outside the celebrity hot spot restaurant.

We broke the story ... the couple has been dating exclusively since the beginning of the year, after first meeting at the 10-year anniversary party for David Alexander’s DBC Fitness at ZZs Club Miami in January. We're told Alexander introduced them -- and sparks flew instantly.

In May, Jeff revealed to a gaggle of paparazzi in Miami that he and Larsa are set to get married in November. It's unclear if he was telling the truth or not.

Pippen previously dated Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.