Marcus Jordan Turns Up the Heat in Miami With Ashley Stevenson

Major PDA On Beach In Miami With New GF Ashley Stevenson ...

Marcus Jordan ain't missin' his ex Larsa Pippen one bit ... 'cause he's hangin' with his Larsa lookalike and they're turning up the heat in the hot Florida sun.

Michael Jordan's son and model Ashley Stevenson are definitely an item after they were first seen out together last year following Marcus' break up with Larsa.

Check out photos and video, obtained by TMZ, which show Marcus and Ashley in major PDA mode while kicking back at the beach in Miami Saturday.

The lovebirds were photographed walking hand-in-hand across the sand in their bathing suits -- with Ashley wearing a sexy black bikini that we're sure drove Marcus crazy.

Case in point ... the couple took a dip in the ocean and Marcus brought Ashley in close, placing his hands against her backside.

The two also were spotted chatting and laying out with more hand holding ... but no kissing. Safe to say ... they waited until they got behind closed doors for some smooching.

Based on all the evidence, it's clear Marcus has moved on from his 2-year relationship with Larsa, which started in 2022 and ended in 2024.