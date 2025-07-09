Larsa Pippen Opens Up On Dating 47-Year-Old NBA Coach Before Jeff Coby

Play video content Angela Yee's Lip Service

Larsa Pippen's got a thing for basketball players -- and apparently coaches, too -- 'cause Scottie's ex just opened up on a brief romance she had with a 47-year-old before linking up with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby ... and he was a real whistleblower.

The reality TV star peeled back the curtain on her dating life on the latest episode of Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast ... when the topic of age being just a number was raised.

"I dated a guy that was 47 years old, before I dated Jeff, and he was so immature," Pippen said.

"When I broke up with him, I said to him, 'there's a reason why I dated you,' and he was like, 'Why?' and I was like, 'Just to prove age ain't nothing but a number. I'll never date anyone like you again.'"

Pippen -- who just turned 51 years old -- gave some examples of the nameless partner's immature behavior ... like avoiding commitment and trying to win her back with expensive gifts.

His past relationship was also a red flag for Pippen.

"He wasted her time, like 'Bro, you wasted her time, had a kid with her and didn't marry her, so chances are, that's just who you're gonna be forever,'" Pippen said.

As for his identity ... Pippen only revealed he's an NBA coach. That said, she believed their relationship made sense, given her love for basketball and her previous marriage to the NBA Hall of Famer.

