Denise Richards Talks 'Difficult Time' Amid Divorce, Says Tea Coming, on Camera

Denise Richards is in the middle of a highly contentious divorce ... and she just addressed the matter after weeks of making headlines amid the battle with her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

The actress broke her silence on Thursday, posting a vid to Instagram ... thanking her supporters for the kindness amid the split ... which she kinda talks about while saying the tea was coming later.

As you can see in her video ... Denise kicks off the convo by saying it's been a "sh***y" summer for her ... and she was still in disbelief that she's going through her second divorce -- her first being with Charlie Sheen.

She added ... "This has been a very difficult time. And there are circumstances going on about my divorce that are difficult to talk about ... which, one day, I will talk about it, when the time is right."

DR tosses into her chat that she did recently have "reconstructive surgery" and she would post about the experience at a later date ... saying this vid was not time due to its seriousness. So, we'll see what that's all about!

TMZ broke the story ... that Aaron filed for divorce after six years of marriage back in July. Richards currently has a temporary restraining order in place against Phypers after she accused him of domestic abuse, claims he has repeatedly denied.

In the most recent development in their ongoing split saga ... DR asked a judge to boot her estranged husband and his family out of their home for a day so she can get her pets and belongings.