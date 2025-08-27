'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reacts to Son Jace Moving Out

Jenelle Evans is opening up about how she feels about 16-year-old son Jace moving out ... and she says it's a "full circle moment."

The "Teen Mom" star is responding to questions on social media, and she's getting asked a lot about Jace, who we first reported has moved out of Jenelle's Las Vegas home.

Jenelle says she's hoping Jace can change and learn to follow rules ... and in the meantime she's got two other kids at home to care for ... 11-year-old Kaiser from her ex Nathan Griffith and 8-year-old Ensley from another ex, David Eason.

Another fan asked Jenelle if she feels like history is repeating itself with Jace and if she thinks he's treating her like she treated her mom when she was a teen.

Jenelle says a family cycle she broke is happening again, and Jake needs to rewire himself like she did. She says she changed from "being too reactive" and says she "had to teach myself not to cuss every other word like I grew up with."