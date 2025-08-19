Jenelle Evans Fires Back At Son Jace After He Leaks Explosive Texts

Jenelle Evans is firing back after her teenage son Jace dropped text messages online -- accusing her of mistreatment and even dredging up past abuse allegations against her ex-husband, David Eason.

On Tuesday, Jace shared screenshots of private text messages between him and his mom on his Instagram. In one of the exchanges, Jenelle fired off, "Your the one saying you're going to have my custody taken. F** YOU,"* after Jace told her he didn't need her in his life.

In another, she accused him of lying about David strangling him -- to which Jace replied, "I never lied ... he tried to ..."

Now, Jenelle is responding to the leaked texts and allegations tell TMZ ... the texts were taken out of context and posted in retaliation after she disciplined her son.

She tells us … "My children are my whole world, and everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle."

Jenelle says navigating Jace's medical diagnoses has been an ongoing battle, but insists she's always fought to get him the resources and support he needs.