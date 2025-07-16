Jenelle Evans Says Post-Divorce the Only Sperm Hitting Her Face Is Salmon

Play video content Flawless Med Spa

Jenelle Evans is officially swerving male attention after finalizing her divorce from David Eason ... focusing on self-care instead -- and driving the point home with one very NSFW punchline to seal the deal.

The former "Teen Mom" star is fully in her wellness era, hitting up aesthetic injector Melanie Speed at Las Vegas’ Flawless Med Spa for a little post-divorce glow-up -- where she cheekily quipped, "The only sperm I’m getting on my face now is salmon" ... yep, as in a salmon sperm facial!

Jenelle was fully zen while indulging in the trendy non-surgical Korean facial loved by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston -- and even her fellow "Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham.

Looks like Jenelle’s ready to embrace the single life -- and it’s about time! Her divorce is finally in the rearview after filing for separation over a year ago.

Jenelle even threw herself a full-blown pre-mature divorce bash last month -- and now with this sperm facial?