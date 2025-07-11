Jenelle Evans Officially Divorced From David Eason After 'Draining' Separation

Jenelle Evans can pop the champagne -- she’s finally divorced from David Eason after filing for separation over a year ago.

Sources tell TMZ ... Jenelle’s attorney showed up in court today, and while the signed order’s still pending, the judge granted the divorce -- something the "Teen Mom" star tells us herself marks the end of a tiresome slog.

Jenelle tells TMZ ... "After a really long and draining process, my divorce from David is official. This chapter has been heavy, but I’m walking away from it with clarity, strength and so much love for my kids. My focus is on them and our future and I’m just thankful to finally have peace and a fresh start."

We are told David skipped the hearing, but his lawyer showed face.

Jenelle filed for separation over a year ago, citing David’s wild behavior, drug use, refusal to work -- and yep, even the time he shot their French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019.

The reality star’s been itching for that gavel drop -- she even threw herself a full-blown premature divorce bash last month.