'Teen Mom's David Eason's Ex-Girlfriend's Daughter Dies in Hospital

"Teen Mom" alum David Eason's ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham is going through a tragedy ... her young daughter died this weekend in the hospital.

Leedham's daughter Lailah Price was hospitalized Friday, where she suffered a seizure ... and she died early Saturday morning, according to a GoFundMe posted by a family friend. Lailah had been hospitalized multiple times without a diagnosis, according to the post.

The GoFundMe seeks to raise funds to help Olivia, a single mom who works as a barber, cover her living expenses. The 7-year-old girl's cause of death was not revealed.

Eason, who was featured on Season 8 of MTV's "Teen Mom 2," shares a 10-year-old son named Kaden with Olivia ... Leedham reportedly has sole custody of Kaden following a break-up and a court fight.

David and Olivia, who grew up in Pennsylvania, briefly dated in 2013 ... Leedham later went to court, claiming Eason shoved her when she was 8 months pregnant, and in another incident, claimed he left her in the middle of the road at night when she was 7 months pregnant.

Eason also has a daughter with Jenelle Evans, his ex-wife ... the couple split last year following drama between them, including allegations of trespassing on Jenelle's North Carolina property.

A funeral for Lailah is scheduled for this weekend, according to the GoFundMe post, but no further details were offered. She was 7 years old.