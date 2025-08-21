'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace No Longer Living with Her

Jenelle Evans' relationship with her teen son Jace has gone up in flames -- fresh off leaking their private texts, and he’s no longer living under her roof in Vegas and it's mainly because he's currently on probation, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... 16-year-old Jace is now living with a relative in North Carolina, after he threatened to call CPS on Jenelle when she grounded him for acting out.

Our sources say -- despite media reports -- Jace never followed through and filed a CPS report ... he merely threatened it, claiming he was left in charge of watching Jenelle's other kids while she was out, which she says is total BS.

We're also told the primary issue with Jace is that he's currently on probation for committing a crime and the terms of his probation are strict. His case is sealed because he's a minor.

As part of his probation ... we're told Jace needs to enroll in an anger management class. One source tell us he "doesn't do well with authority."

As for Jenelle, we’re told she’s focused on keeping a stable home for her other 2 kids. Jace’s behavior was starting to affect them, so she could no longer have him living under the same roof.

We are told Jace ultimately wanted to go to North Carolina, and Jenelle allowed it because she thinks it is for the best.

Remember, just this week, Jace posted texts with Jenelle where he accused his mom of mistreatment and even revived old abuse claims against her ex, David Eason.

Jenelle fired back, telling TMZ the messages were twisted out of context, and only posted as payback after she disciplined him.