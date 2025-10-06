'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Mom Suffers Stroke

Scary moment for Jenelle Evans and her family ... we've learned her mother, Barbara, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jenelle's mom suffered a stroke last week and has since been discharged from the hospital. We are told Barbara is recovering at home and expected to make a full recovery.

We're told Jenelle has flown back to North Carolina to see her mother and be with family... Jenelle's lived in Nevada for over a year now after moving West, and our sources say the reason she wasn't able to fly home earlier to be by Barbara's side is because Jenelle recently had sinus surgery.

Barbara appeared alongside Jenelle on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" way back in 2009 ... and she also was featured in "Teen Mom 2" ... Jenelle was on the show from 2011 to 2019 and had a lot of ups and downs with her mom.

Jenelle and Barbara have also faced off in custody battles over one of her sons, Jace ... but they'd patched up their relationship as of late.