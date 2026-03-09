Jenelle Evans' Son Checks Into Mental Health Center

Jenelle Evans' son, Jace, recently checked into a mental health hospital following a 911 call about a disturbed teen at his grandmother's home ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jace is now receiving treatment at a mental health facility after a troubling incident late last month. We're told there was a call to service at Barbara Evans' home in North Carolina on February 22 for what authorities described as a "troubled teen disturbance." According to a police report, seven cops responded to the house.

Law enforcement arrived at the residence, where Jace has been living with his grandmother. Details about what sparked the call remain unclear, but sources say the situation was serious enough to prompt further action in the days that followed.

We're told Jace is currently receiving professional care. It's unclear how long he will remain in treatment, but those close to the family say the priority right now is his health and stability.

A rep for Jenelle tells TMZ ... "At this time, we have no comment on the matter. We're unable to discuss this issue because it involves confidential personal matters."

As fans of MTV's "Teen Mom" know ... Jace's upbringing has played out publicly for years, with custody issues between Jenelle and Barbara often making headlines. Despite past tensions, our sources say both are focused on making sure Jace gets the help and support he needs.