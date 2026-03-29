'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Fires Back at Rumors She's the Villain in Jace's Story

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Jenelle Evans is addressing rumors she's the villain in her ongoing battle with her family over her son Jace's mental health problems.

The "Teen Mom" star posted a TikTok video Saturday, explaining that she's, in fact, NOT the antagonist in this story, and she's doing everything she can to help Jace, who is currently being treated at a mental health facility.

Last week, TMZ reported Jenelle allegedly shut her mom, Barbara, out of Jace's life with Barbara telling us she's barred from visiting Jace at the facility or even talking with him.

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Barbara claims she was prohibited from seeing Jace after calling 911 in February after the 16-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill himself and Barbara, which ultimately landed him in a mental facility.

In her TikTok video, Jenelle says she has put her entire life on hold, including her podcast, and is devoting all of her time now to getting Jace back on track. She also says she's done a lot of crying behind the scenes and wants everyone to back off and give her some privacy.

Meanwhile, Jenelle's fight over Jace with Barbara is only heating up. Barbara filed for emergency custody of Jace, but a judge has rejected her request.