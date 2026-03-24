Jenelle Evans Allegedly Blocking Her Mom From Contacting Jace in Treatment

"Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans is allegedly shutting her mom, Barbara, out of her son Jace’s life while he’s receiving treatment in a mental health facility ... with Barbara telling us she’s been blocked from visiting or even speaking with him directly.

Barbara Evans tells TMZ ... she calls the facility every morning and night, asking staff to pass along messages to Jace -- telling him she loves him and urging him to “hang on.”

Barbara believes Jace is struggling without being able to communicate with her ... which is why she continues checking in daily and asking staff to reassure him she’s okay.

We're told Jenelle has been in touch with Jace -- visiting him at the facility last week.

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