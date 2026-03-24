Jenelle Evans Allegedly Blocking Her Mom From Contacting Jace in Treatment
Jenelle Evans Mom Says Jenelle Blocked Her From Seeing Jace
"Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans is allegedly shutting her mom, Barbara, out of her son Jace’s life while he’s receiving treatment in a mental health facility ... with Barbara telling us she’s been blocked from visiting or even speaking with him directly.
Barbara Evans tells TMZ ... she calls the facility every morning and night, asking staff to pass along messages to Jace -- telling him she loves him and urging him to “hang on.”
Barbara believes Jace is struggling without being able to communicate with her ... which is why she continues checking in daily and asking staff to reassure him she’s okay.
We're told Jenelle has been in touch with Jace -- visiting him at the facility last week.
The alleged cutoff comes on the heels of a disturbing 911 call last month, in which Barbara claimed Jace had a gun to his head -- an incident that ultimately led to him being placed in a treatment facility.
Just last week ... a judge denied Barbara’s request for emergency custody -- but she’s not backing down, telling us a temporary custody hearing is set for next week, where she and Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, will be presenting evidence.
We reached out to reps for Jenelle ... so far, no word back.