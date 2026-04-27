'Menace II Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Family Launches GoFundMe for Medical Bills

Samuel Monroe Jr. -- best known for his role in the '90s classic film "Menace II Society" -- is fighting for his life in the hospital ... and his family is asking for help with his mounting medical bills.

TMZ reported earlier today ... the actor has been on life support in a SoCal hospital for the past three days -- and he's battling meningitis. As for the prognosis, we're told it's unclear.

Shawna Stewart, Samuel's wife, tells TMZ ... the family has created a GoFundMe as his substantial medical bills pile up ... and they hope fans will help, no matter the amount they can spare.

The GoFundMe reads in part ... "The funds raised will go directly toward covering his mounting medical bills and providing for his children during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden on Samuel’s family and ensure that Kingston and Brooklynn have the support they need while their father fights for his life."

The 52-year-old actor has appeared in a slew of films and TV shows, including "Tales from the Hood," "Set It Off," "The Players Club," "Out All Night" and "NYPD Blue." Samuel also appeared in "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood," the Wayans Brothers' spoof of 1990s L.A.-based crime dramas.