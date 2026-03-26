Dana White Steps Up for 12-Year-Old Shooting Survivor, Paying Full Medical Costs

UFC boss Dana White is stepping in to change a young girl’s life ... offering to cover every penny of Maya Gebala’s medical care after she survived a horrific school shooting.

TMZ Sports has confirmed White is footing the bill for treatment at a top Los Angeles-area hospital … and is willing to foot the accommodations for the 12-year-old's family so they can be by her side.

The incredible gesture was revealed by Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds, who shared an emotional update on GoFundMe after finally receiving some long-awaited good news.

Edmonds says the UFC president reached out early in Maya’s hospitalization ... offering fully paid treatment at one of the “top tier” hospitals in L.A. -- a move that wasn’t possible before now because Maya wasn’t stable enough to travel.

But that could be changing.

“Hope just got a little more brighter,” Edmonds wrote in an update on Wednesday, adding it feels like “the air got lighter” as her daughter continues to fight.

She said doctors recently found Maya’s brain abscess hasn’t grown and may no longer be active -- a major step forward after weeks of uncertainty. Even more encouraging … the family is now discussing getting her out of the ICU.

Maya was shot in the head and neck during the Tumbler Ridge shooting in February while trying to lock the library doors as a gunman opened fire. A classmate pulled her to safety, but the injuries were devastating.

She’s undergone multiple brain surgeries, with a bullet fragment still lodged in her brain … and while she’s regained slight movement in her toes and can communicate using yes/no paddles, she remains unable to move the right side of her body.

Now, after months of fear and setbacks -- and more than $500K raised to support her care -- there’s finally a sense of momentum.