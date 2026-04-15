Aaron Carter's Mom Launches GoFundMe to Get Him Walk of Fame Star

Aaron Carter's mom is working to cement his legacy in Hollywood and she's calling on fans to help make it happen ... TMZ has learned.

Jane Carter tells TMZ ... she's raising $85K through GoFundMe so she can apply for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Aaron's honor. The process requires a formal application, a sponsorship fee and approval from the Walk of Fame selection committee ... and Jane says she plans to submit everything before the May 15 deadline.

She says her late son "would've loved" the idea, noting the two used to stroll along the Walk of Fame whenever they visited Los Angeles.

Jane recalls when Aaron was around 12 years old, they were walking along the boulevard when she told him, "You’re going to be there someday." According to Jane, Aaron didn't hesitate, replying confidently, "Yeah."

Jane says the effort has the support of Aaron's siblings, Nick and Angel Carter, and she believes fans will play a major role in bringing the tribute to life because they loved him.

Beyond the Walk of Fame, Jane reflects on the many memories she shared with Aaron in L.A. ... especially their time exploring shops along the boulevard, including magic stores and other unique spots. She says they have lots of good memories of Los Angeles.

We broke the story ... Aaron died in November 2022. Police responded to his California home after a 911 call reporting a male had drowned in a bathtub.