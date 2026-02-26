Aaron Carter's Mom Claims His Ex Made 'Illegal' Withdrawals From Accounts, Ex Denies

Aaron Carter’s mom is embroiled in a legal battle with the late pop star’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, over what she claims are "illegal withdrawals" from his accounts ... TMZ has learned.

Jane Schneck filed court docs opposing the final accounting for Aaron’s estate. She said she had various issues with the accounting report submitted by the court-appointed estate administrator.

In her filing, Jane said she believed Aaron’s name, image and likeness were worth more than listed. Aaron died on November 5, 2022.

Jane claims in early 2023, Melanie activated a website under her name to sell Aaron Carter-themed merchandise promoted with his name and likeness.

Jane claims that from November 7, 2022 -- two days after Aaron’s death -- to November 29, 2022, Melanie made “illegal withdrawals" totaling $24,530.57 from the singer’s accounts.

Aaron’s mom said she informed the estate admin about the matter and offered to buy the rights for her late son’s name and likeness for $30,000 ... but she says her offer was summarily rejected over the phone by the estate administrator.

Jane claims the administrator is “partial to Melanie.”

Jane does say she believes "[Melanie] is a good mother to” Aaron’s son “and that she takes care of his daily physical and emotional needs.” She also says she “fully accepts her fair share of blame for creating the bad relationship between her and Melanie." She adds she has not responded to alleged online attacks by Melanie for over a year.

Aaron’s mom said she does not wish any “legal harm” to Melanie and is “willing to believe that [Melanie] truly believed she was entitled to the money she took from the estate.”

Jane said her primary concern is safeguarding the financial future of her grandson, Prince. To ensure that, Jane wants to disqualify Melanie from acting as trustee of Prince’s trust and insists she should not be put in control of Aaron’s name and likeness rights.