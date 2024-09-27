Aaron Carter's Baby Mama Clears Up Paternity Rumors, Proves Son Is Singer's Kid

Aaron Carter's baby mama Melanie Martin is hitting back at rumors her son, Prince, doesn't belong to the late singer ... offering up DNA evidence as proof.

Aaron's ex-fiancée tells TMZ ... she and Prince have faced questions and gossip about the little one's paternity for years, especially in the aftermath of the singer's death in 2022.

While she slammed the accusations as "baseless," she said they've escalated to an extreme nature ... noting she and Prince have received "death threats and other forms of harassment" over the years.

She continued ... "I have been very fortunate to be able to shield my son from all of it so far, but as my son is getting older and is learning how to read, I have decided to put an end to these rumors once and for all."

Per Melanie ... she, Prince and Aaron's twin sister, Angel Carter, participated in a DNA test this week, which proves "without a shadow of a doubt" Aaron is the biological father of Prince.

She added ... "I hope that the hate and baseless rumors suggesting otherwise will now cease."

Aaron and Melanie welcomed Prince in November 2021 ... only for his famous dad to pass away weeks before his 1st birthday. The former child star died in his home in Lancaster, California, where he was found unresponsive in his bathtub by a housekeeper.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled Aaron's death as accidental, stating Nick Carter's brother drowned after taking alprazolam -- a generic form of Xanax -- and inhaling compressed difluoroethane.

He was 34.