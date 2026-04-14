Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Dad Launches GoFundMe to Help With Mounting Costs

Ashlee Jenae’s family is reeling after her sudden death ... and now they’re facing a whole new reality: the financial toll of bringing her home to the States.

Her father Harry Robinson has launched a GoFundMe with a $50K goal, saying the money will go toward travel, arrangements, and mounting costs as they deal with an ongoing investigation overseas.

As we reported, Ashlee -- whose real name is Ashly Robinson -- was found unconscious at a resort villa in Tanzania and rushed to a hospital ... where she died the following day on Friday, April 10.

Local reports suggest police are looking into the possibility of suicide -- but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Authorities also say Ashlee had been involved in a dispute with her fiancé, Joe McCann, before her death -- with hotel staff reportedly stepping in and separating the two into different rooms. That incident is now part of the active investigation.

As of now, there are still more questions than answers ... and as her family waits for clarity, they’re now leaning on public support to navigate the emotional and financial fallout.