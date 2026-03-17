Fashion Influencer Ayşegül Eraslan Dead at 27

Turkish content creator Ayşegül Eraslan was reportedly found dead at her home Friday.

Local outlet Sözcü reports Eraslan's family members visited her home after failing to get a hold of her. Relatives reportedly called the police when no one answered her door.

Officers reportedly found her body and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She had just returned from a trip abroad, and an actor friend just missed her at home.

According to Sözcü, authorities believe Eraslan returned home after a trip to Egypt and actor Sunay Kurtuluș entered her apartment an hour before her death for a quick visit before leaving.

In a statement on Instagram, lawyers for Kurtuluș revealed police questioned Kurtuluș, but only "as part of the investigation."

They added that Kurtuluș "has provided the necessary statements to the relevant authorities from the very beginning of the process," but he was "not at the scene of the incident at the time it occurred."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ayşegül Eraslan," the lawyers wrote. "We pray for God's mercy upon her and offer our condolences to her family, relatives, and loved ones."

Eraslan garnered more than 360,000 followers on Instagram after appearing on the popular Turkish fashion competition show, "İşte Benim Stilim," which translates to “This Is My Style.”

She was 27.