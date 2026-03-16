Rex Culpepper, Ex-Syracuse QB and Brad's Son, Dead At 28

Rex Culpepper -- a former Syracuse quarterback and the son of NFL player Brad Culpepper -- died over the weekend. He was just 28 years old.

According to local outlets, Culpepper passed away from injuries he sustained in a dirt bike accident in Georgia on Saturday.

Rex was a star athlete in high school ... becoming a top recruit at Plant. He went on to play at Syracuse as a quarterback and tight end ... throwing for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Rex was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March 2018 -- he underwent chemotherapy and was cancer-free months later.

Rex's dad, Brad, played for the Vikings, Buccaneers and Bears in the NFL ... and famously competed on "Survivor."

Rex's fiancée mourned the devastating loss ... which came less than a month after they got engaged.

"No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting," Savanna Morgan said. "Rex didn't always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didn't realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other."

"And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I don't regret a single day in our 6 years."

Rex's best friend, Victor Silva, also paid tribute ... saying he "went out doing what he loved most, ripping a 2stroke dirt bike and pushing himself to be better. (He’d want everyone to know he cleared the 60 foot gap plenty of times before some dirt got in his eye 😉)"

His friend said he was a hard worker who loved to entertain at gatherings ... and was a role model to everyone who knew him.

"You may have passed, but you also damn sure lived. For that we celebrate. You live through us now, and we’ll do our best to live it up. I think I speak for everyone that got to know you: thank you."