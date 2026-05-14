Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child Together

Coming up next ... the "Suite Life" of parenthood! Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse ... are having a baby!

TMZ has learned the couple is expecting their first child together ... with bébé Sprouse due sometime around August or September.

The pair have been one of Hollywood's more low-key, power couples ever since they got together back in 2018 ... eventually tying the knot in Barbara's native Hungary in 2023 after Dylan popped the question the year before.

Barbara and Dylan have largely kept their life together out of the spotlight ... but the official announcement came when the couple walked the carpet at Cannes today ... so maybe the power couple is changing their tune on privacy.