Barbara Palvin Speaks Out on Secret Health Battle for the First Time

Barbara Palvin is getting real with her fans about a health struggle she's kept private -- revealing she recently underwent surgery for endometriosis after years of painful, debilitating periods.

The supermodel and wife of Dylan Sprouse took to Instagram Sunday with a candid update, saying she long believed the extreme fatigue, severe cramps, heavy bleeding, and even nights spent on the bathroom floor were just part of her cycle. But after being encouraged to see a specialist, doctors discovered she has endometriosis.

Barbara says she had surgery three months ago and, for the first time, experienced a "normal" period. She called it a life changing difference and urged followers who suspect something similar to seek answers, stressing early diagnosis and treatment can prevent long term complications.

The Hungarian beauty also explained her recent three month hiatus, saying she needed time to rest and fully heal. Now, she's ready to get back to work -- healthier, stronger, and more mindful of her body than ever.