Ric Flair Announces He Is Cancer-Free After Melanoma Treatment

Ric Flair just knocked out skin cancer once again -- the wrestling legend revealed he underwent successful treatment for melanoma.

The 76-year-old shared the news Tuesday morning via social media ... featuring a photo of himself in a medical facility. In the image, Flair has bandages on his left arm and above his left eye.

He thanked his doctors at the Academic Alliance in Dermatology for helping him get through his second bout of skin cancer in three years ... finishing it off with his classic "WOOOOO" catchphrase.

Flair announced his diagnosis in June. His most recent bout with the disease forced him to pull out of a meet-and-greet with fans in Mississippi a little over a week later, saying melanoma is "nothing to play with."

"I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past."

To All My Dear Friends And Fans- I Am So Sorry, That I Will Not Be Able To See You Tuesday. I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With. I Promise To See You… pic.twitter.com/v3qpQwKxPj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 16, 2025 @RicFlairNatrBoy

The Nature Boy has had his share of health issues over the last few years. In 2017, he nearly died due to the failure of multiple organs.

In 2023 ... he underwent heart surgery -- which included the installation of a pacemaker.