Dylan Sprouse Appears to Hold Gun, Waiting for Cops Before Tackling Suspect, on Video

Play video content Video: Dylan Sprouse Appears to Hold Gun, Waiting for Cops Before Tackling Suspect TMZ.com

Dylan Sprouse acted fast when he woke up to a trespasser at his and wife Barbara Palvin's Hollywood Hills property last week ... and new footage from the incident shows him holding what appears to be a gun while speaking to the alleged trespasser at the scene.

TMZ has obtained video of the Disney alum speaking in an animated fashion to the man garbed in all black outside his home Friday morning ... and you can see the alleged silver weapon at his side in his right hand. The person Dylan is addressing is wearing a black hoodie with white writing across the front, which matches what the suspect was wearing when he was arrested by cops.

Another man eventually enters the conversation ... he's in a black hoodie and gray sweats.

Our source says they did not see Dylan use the firearm he was holding ... but they were awoken by three loud bangs before observing Dylan physically pushing the perp outside his gated yard.

We told you all about the intense moment Dylan sprang into action to protect his home ... Barbara called police around 12:30 AM Friday to report an attempted burglary. Our sources said Dylan confronted the alleged intruder and held him in place until cops arrived.

Sources told us responding officers were made aware Dylan had a gun ... and say he even held the man at gunpoint before tackling him to the ground.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Police Presence Outside Dylan Sprouse’s Home Following Intruder Scare TMZ.com

We also obtained video of the police presence outside his and Barbara's pad ... plus more footage that shows the intruder -- garbed all in black -- sitting on the side of the road before he was cuffed.

Sources in Dylan's circle told TMZ he was doing okay following the altercation, but was understandably shaken by it.