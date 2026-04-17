Dylan Sprouse Tackles Trespasser At His House, Sources Say

Play video content Video: Dylan Sprouse Reportedly Tackled Trespasser At His Hollywood Home BACKGRID

Dylan Sprouse sprang into action when an alleged trespasser found himself on his Hollywood Hills property early Friday morning, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... they got a 911 call from Dylan's wife, Barbara, around 12:30 AM Friday morning, saying there was an attempted burglary at their home. Our sources say Dylan confronted the alleged intruder and held him down until the cops showed.

A source close to Dylan tells TMZ ... the actor is OK, but obviously very shaken up. What's worse, we hear this is not the first time someone has tried to get into the couple's home uninvited.

TMZ obtained video of the arrest ... Dylan and Barbara aren't in the clips, but you can see a suspect getting cuffed while wearing a Stamptown sweatshirt covered in dirt. The video also shows a skateboard propped up by the actor's gate.

Officers were told that Dylan had a gun and, at one point, he put it back in his holster and behind the front gate of his home ... according to our sources. And we're told he held the man at gunpoint prior to tackling him.

According to law enforcement sources, the situation was more like trespassing than a full-blown attempted burglary ... but Dylan and Barbara didn't want the alleged intruder booked for trespassing.

Play video content Video: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's House Was Target of Home Invasion KNN News