Three Men Charged With Attempted Burglary of Larsa Pippen's Home

Larsa Pippen was just reportedly the victim of an attempted break-in at her suburban Miami home.

TMZ has confirmed three men -- Treison Lache Booker, 23; Cortez Day Mon Johnson, 23; and Elijah Eugene Russell, 18 -- are facing several charges, including attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, after reportedly being accused of attempting to force their way into Larsa's pad.

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Investigators said the men allegedly shattered several windows at the residence, but when they couldn't get inside, they reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say the men wound up crashing their car and tried to make a run for it, but were eventually taken into custody.

The on-foot chase was captured on video ... you can see one of the men scurry as police cars close in. Later, you can see officers pulling the man out of the brush and taking him into custody.

Play video content Pinecrest Police Department

Surveillance footage shows one man hammering away at a door on what appears to be Larsa's back patio. Another man in a hoodie is seen standing by. When their efforts fail, they are seen appearing to try another entrance before walking off.