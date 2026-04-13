Viral Creepy Doorbell Intruder Hit with New Charges, Involving a Child

The man cops say is the guy seen in a viral video who went nuts on a porch before breaking into a Northern California home has been hit with charges ... TMZ has learned.

In wild video, police say you can see 30-year-old Jason Thomas Nichols kicking at the front door and yelling -- repeatedly saying, "Where's your daughter?" -- before eventually getting in through a sliding glass door ... according to a statement released by the Fairfield PD.

What would you have done the moment he asked about your daughter? pic.twitter.com/LWM9tmC7ua @ClownWorld

Fairfield Police say officers rushed to the house on April 7 when a man tried to force his way inside while a woman and child were home.

The chaos didn't end there … cops say the homeowner's husband was watching it all unfold on a security cam from afar, raced back home, grabbed a shovel, and confronted the guy -- leading to a violent struggle that left both men with head injuries.

NEW: Man who identified himself as ‘Harry Dresden’ in the viral Ring doorbell footage, seen breaking into the home in footage from inside the house.



The resident was seen threatening to hit the intruder with a shovel.



The intruder has been identified as Jason Thomas Nichols,… pic.twitter.com/gPz8ZDuV0M @CollinRugg

Cops say they arrived within minutes and found Nichols outside, taking him into custody without further incident. He was treated at a hospital and later booked on multiple felony charges, including burglary and vandalism.