Jackpot-Winning Couple Ambushed By Gunmen Outside Home In Scary Video

A Florida couple was attacked by masked gunmen outside their home after winning a sizable casino jackpot ... and, their home security cam caught the whole scene on video.

Kim Chambliss and her BF Val Delacruz came back from a date night at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida ... when two men ran up to them, guns drawn and demanding money.

Check out the video ... Kim's shot in the calf but was able to slip inside the door, away from danger. Meanwhile, Val lays prone on the doorstep, nursing an injury to one of his legs while the first man comes up to him with a huge pistol in his hand.

Another shot -- captured in the clip -- is fired, striking Val in his other leg ... all while he begs and pleads for his life.

The clip cuts out when one of the men covers the doorbell cam with his hand ... and, local outlets report, the duo ran off when a neighbor came out in response to the commotion.

Both Kim and Val survived the August 1 attack ... though Val's still rehabbing his injury, working his way back toward walking. The couple reportedly won $3,000 that night at the casino.