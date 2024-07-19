$2 Billion Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Shows Off His Model Girlfriend

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Edwin Castro's one lucky bastard -- not only did he win a crap ton of money, but he's now gone public with his hot girlfriend ... and he's looking like he just won another jackpot!

The $2 billion Powerball winner hit a Giorgio Armani event in Malibu with his new squeeze Payten Vincent, who's a model/poet ... photos of which she shared with her nearly 125k followers on Instagram.

Check out the pics ... the two are grinning from ear to ear while sitting in the city's famous Soho House -- with both so happy it's like they've won the love lottery.

Another pic captured a touching moment between the couple ... with Edwin resting his hand on her knee while the two were in a car together -- nothing screams way into each other like a little casual PDA!

Not the first time the two have been spotted out ... photogs snapped pics of the two out at Nobu in L.A. earlier his month -- and, they were reportedly spotted again together the next morning.

While Edwin's retreated from public life a bit since winning the $2 billion prize back in 2022 -- deleting all of his social media accounts -- Payten's living her life out loud on social ... posting pics with stars like Flavor Flav, Kanye West, Diplo and Cedric Gervais at classy clubs.

Castro's life has changed a lot since winning a ton of cash ... the dude bought a $47 million Hollywood Hills mansion, a fleet of expensive cars and much more in the aftermath.

Now, he's got a smoking lady hanging off his arm ... and they look like a million bucks!

