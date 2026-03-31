Larsa Pippen Adding Armed Security After Attempted Break-In at Miami Home

Larsa Pippen is beefing up security in a major way after her Miami home was targeted in a failed break-in ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Miami" star is adding armed security guards to the property following Sunday's attempted burglary ... even though the home already has top-tier protection in place.

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We're told the house is equipped with an advanced security system, including bulletproof windows, and is extremely difficult to access, which may explain why the suspects never made it inside.

Our sources say no one was home at the time, including Larsa or her children and she was at her Miami high-rise apartment, where she keeps her valuables. She's currently staying there following the scare.

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We're told there's no known connection between Larsa and the suspects ... she's never met or heard of them.

As we reported ... three men -- Treison Lache Booker, Cortez Daymon Johnson and Elijah Eugene Russell -- were arrested and charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after allegedly trying to force their way into the home.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in broad daylight, with one man hammering at a back patio door while another stands watch. When that didn't work, they appeared to try another way in before giving up.