Jeff Coby Defends Larsa Pippen Amid 'Wack' Rumors, She's Amazing!

Jeff Coby is opening up on what it's like to date someone constantly at the center of B.S. rumors ... telling TMZ Sports the people making up nonsense are just jealous of what he and Larsa Pippen have together.

Pippen recently had to shut down a bogus report she was in a relationship with LiAngelo Ball ... which many believed, considering her dating history with younger guys in the basketball world, like Coby and Marcus Jordan.

So, we asked Coby, a former pro player, how he deals with the chatter ... and the 31-year-old made it clear he's not letting it get to him.

"Me and Larsa have a very secured relationship," Cody said, "and one thing about it is the communication and making sure we communicate at a very high and effective level."

"We have to deal with a bunch of people trying to use other people's name for clicks and photoshopping stuff -- honestly, it's wack! That part is wack! Get a grip!"

Coby added, "When people see that we're in a happy, fulfilling relationship, it's only a matter of time until the haters try and stir the pot."

The couple began dating in April 2025 ... and Coby says their relationship is moving to the next level -- something he looks forward to with Larsa, whom he describes as an amazing, sweet, and loving person.

He's also working on his career -- we spoke to him at a book launch for "The Cure," a Dr. Sebi autobiography that will be released on February 3.