Dylan Sprouse's Wife Barbara Palvin Spotted After Intruder Incident

Barbara Palvin is back out in public just days after a scary situation at home involving husband Dylan Sprouse.

The model was spotted keeping things super chill at Griffith Park in Los Angeles Saturday, going makeup-free for a laid-back picnic and she wasn't alone ... her dog tagged along for the outing. It marks her first sighting since the couple's Hollywood Hills property turned into the scene of a late-night scare.

Play video content Video: Dylan Sprouse Reportedly Tackled Trespasser At His Hollywood Home BACKGRID

We broke the story ... things got tense early Friday morning when Barbara called 911 after spotting a suspicious man on their property. Dylan didn't wait around ... he confronted the guy, tackled him and held him down until cops showed up.

We were told the suspect never made it inside the home and was ultimately arrested on outstanding warrants. Police later treated the incident more like trespassing than a full-blown burglary attempt.