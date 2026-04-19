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Dylan Sprouse's Wife Barbara Palvin Spotted After Intruder Incident

Dylan Sprouse Wife Barbara Seen First Time After Home Scare

By TMZ Staff
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Dylan Sprouse's Wife Barbara Palvin Spotted After Intruder Incident
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Barbara Palvin is back out in public just days after a scary situation at home involving husband Dylan Sprouse.

The model was spotted keeping things super chill at Griffith Park in Los Angeles Saturday, going makeup-free for a laid-back picnic and she wasn't alone ... her dog tagged along for the outing. It marks her first sighting since the couple's Hollywood Hills property turned into the scene of a late-night scare.

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Video: Dylan Sprouse Reportedly Tackled Trespasser At His Hollywood Home
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We broke the story ... things got tense early Friday morning when Barbara called 911 after spotting a suspicious man on their property. Dylan didn't wait around ... he confronted the guy, tackled him and held him down until cops showed up.

We were told the suspect never made it inside the home and was ultimately arrested on outstanding warrants. Police later treated the incident more like trespassing than a full-blown burglary attempt.

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Despite the chaos, no one was hurt and now it looks like Barbara's easing back into normal life.

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