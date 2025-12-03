Rick Hilton Fired His Shotgun When Burglars Broke Into L.A. House

Kathy Hilton is breaking her silence about the terrifying moment her husband Rick Hilton grabbed a shotgun to confront three burglars who smashed their way into the couple's swanky Los Angeles home while she was away at BravoCon.

Speaking to "Extra," Kathy revealed the thieves broke a window while the family's security guard was down at the guest house. She says Rick heard the noise and didn't hesitate ... "He got a shotgun out" ... moments before the intruders broke down the master bedroom door.

Kathy says Rick confronted them head-on, yelling, "Get the f*** out of here. The police are on their way," before the security guard arrived and the burglars took off. KH added, Rick then fired the shotgun into the air from his office to scare off any potential return.

She says since the November incident, the Hilton home has been upgraded to maximum security.

We broke the story ... Kathy and her "RHOBH" co-star Sutton Stracke were both burglarized in November while they were away at BravoCon in Las Vegas.