Benny Blanco's Mother Scares Off Burglars Who Broke Into L.A. House

Benny Blanco's mother had a terrifying run-in with home-invaders Monday night ... her house was broken into by masked intruders, prompting her to run and hide.

According to NBC4, Sandra Levin was in the Los Angeles home when two men reportedly broke in through a sliding-glass door. She ran upstairs and hid in a bathroom and called police.

The two burglars made their way to the second floor and opened the door to a bedroom -- Levin reportedly peeked out of the bathroom and saw two figures in dark clothing and masks ... they saw her and immediately fled.