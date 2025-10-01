Selena Gomez Shares First Photos Inside Wedding Reception With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is finally showing off her and Benny Blanco's gorgeous wedding reception ... and it looks like their big day more than lived up to the hype.

SG dropped a bunch of wedding pics Tuesday night ... including the first time we've seen her in a stunning reception dress.

Selena looks over the moon as she strolls arm-in-arm with Benny. One pic shows her barefoot on the dance floor, kissing him with her arms wrapped around his giving ... while another shows the newlyweds canoodling on a couch, gazing into each other's eyes.

The couple kept the cake simple but classy -- a heart-shaped design topped with bride and groom figurines reading "Just Married." Benny's seen planting a kiss on Selena's cheek as she raises two glasses in celebration.

Selena is also showing off new pics in her two Ralph Lauren gowns -- and the Disney Channel alum looks like a real-life princess.

As we reported ... the lavish Santa Barbara wedding went down this past weekend and was star-studded -- with Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd and more all in attendance.