Taylor Swift Reportedly Attends Travis Kelce's NFL Game After Selena Gomez's Wedding

Taylor Swift flew in under the radar to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce play his NFL game in Kansas City on Sunday -- mere hours after attending Selena Gomez's wedding in California, according to a report.

The pop star reportedly slipped in undetected to Arrowhead Stadium to support her man, Travis, as he and his Chiefs battled the Baltimore Ravens. K.C. beat the Ravens, 37-20.

People Magazine says fans spotted Taylor's dad, Scott, and her brother, Austin, relaxing in a suite at the stadium with Travis' mom, Donna -- and Scott was even sporting a cap promoting Travis' new American Eagle collab.

But, Taylor was nowhere in sight, although she was at the stadium ... marking the second time in recent weeks she's secretly attended one of Travis' games.

A couple of weeks ago, Taylor snuck into Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Over the weekend, Taylor also attended Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, where she reportedly gave an emotional speech along with Ed Sheeran.