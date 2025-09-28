Benny Blanco Shares Glimpse at Wedding with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has shared his first photos from his wedding to Selena Gomez!

Check out the pics ... the newlyweds are exuding happiness in a mirror selfie taken on a white couch. The "Sunset Boulevard" singer is grinning in a stunning white dress with lace detailing and a veil, while Benny's rocking a black tux.

It looks like a true fairytale, and the music producer certainly believes so, captioning the pics ... "i married a real life disney princess."

Another photo gives a look at their their sparkling new wedding bands as they rest their hands atop Selena's knee, while a super intimate selfie from bed shows the Disney alum sleeping while resting her head on her hubby's shoulder. Too cute!

And finally, Benny shared a snap of what appears to be the alter at which they recited their vows ... with an adorable kid lying across a stair!

As you know, the pair got hitched in Santa Barbara Saturday in front of their closest family and friends.

Selena already gave us a view of her wedding dress in pictures she posted shortly after the ceremony.