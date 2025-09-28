Check Out Our Timeline Of Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Romance!
Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Check Out The Newlyweds' Romance Timeline!
Published
It looks like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are in it for the long run, because they've just gotten hitched!
The singer and the producer tied the knot in Santa Barbara in front of plenty of their family and friends, and we figured it'd be a great time for a refresher on their romance, which kicked off all the way back in 2023.
And just in case you needed a bit more material, we've put together a gallery of some of the pair's sweetest moments, so when you feel ready to check it out ... come and get it!