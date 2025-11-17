'RHOBH' Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke Homes Burglarized While at BravoCon

The homes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke were both burglarized Saturday while they were away at BravoCon, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... at around 2 PM Saturday, Sutton's dogwalker called 911 and said the kitchen window was broken. Cops came and took a police report. We don't know if anything was taken.

The more alarming incident was on Saturday night ... Rick Hilton called 911 and said there were 3 burglars inside the family home. Cops came, but apparently the burglars had escaped. Again, we don't know if anything was taken.

Both Kathy and Sutton were at BravoCon in Vegas ... a heavily-publicized event. It's not hard to connect the dots -- the bad guys assumed the houses were easy targets.