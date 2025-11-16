Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Skips BravoCon Live After Scary Car Crash

Madison LeCroy was supposed to hit the BravoCon Live stage over the weekend in Las Vegas but instead, she's recovering after being involved in a scary car accident that forced her to bow out of the taping.

Madison broke the news on her Instagram Stories explaining why she wouldn't be joining Andy Cohen and the rest of the Bravolebrities at Planet Hollywood on Saturday.

"Hey y'all ... I want to let you know I won’t be making it to WWHL tonight," she wrote. "My team and I were in a car accident on the way back to the hotel. Thankfully we're all okay, but it was frightening and we're still trying to catch our breath from it. I'm just grateful everyone walked away."

Madison had spent the entire day appearing at BravoCon ... posing for photos, meeting fans, and sitting on panels at Caesars Forum before heading back to her hotel to get ready for the taping. That's when the accident occurred.