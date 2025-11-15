Teresa Giudice Mends Feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga

New Jersey is healing -- Teresa Giudice has announced she has patched things up with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga!

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star made the major revelation during BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, gushing ... "We have all gotten together. I’m really grateful and I’m thankful," People reports.

What's more, she and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas were spotted giving Joe a hug at one point during the event!

Teresa's mini-me daughter, Gia Giudice, raved to People about how thrilled she is to have her uncle back in her life as well, noting ... "I'm looking forward to the path of rebuilding and just getting to a better place, which we already are in, so, yeah, it's exciting."

As you know, this is a huge step for Teresa and Melissa, whose relationship has always been rocky in front of Bravo cameras. Things reached a boiling point during the show's 13th season as they exchanged jabs about their spouses. All this went down after Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Louie's August 2022 wedding.

At that point, both sides confirmed there was no relationship between them and refused to film one-on-one scenes together for 'RHONJ' Season 14 ... leading the show to go on a hiatus.