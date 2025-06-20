Teresa Giudice Bails on TV Interview After Awkward Question About Taxes

Teresa Giudice is a real housewife who's really pissed off ... 'cause she stormed out of an interview when she asked about her alleged tax problems.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star sat down for a Q&A with WGN News Friday ... and, while it seems she thought it was going to be a straightforward puff piece about her new projects, one of the anchors tried to get real with the reality TV star.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice hangs up on a local news station in Chicago when the reporter asks her, “How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?” pic.twitter.com/hNh9jf0uOB — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) June 20, 2025 @justplainzack

Check out the clip ... Teresa's talking about her relationship with former costar Danielle Staub -- when, out of nowhere, one of the anchors asks how a family can avoid paying their taxes for years and years.

Giudice gives the anchor a chance to walk back his comments ... asking who he's referring to -- but, he presses on and calls her out for the recent news that she and her husband owe millions in taxes, as well as the 11 months she spent in federal lockup.

Teresa's doing the interview via Zoom, so she can't exactly get up and storm out of the building ... but, she furiously grabs her phone, says the interview's done and hangs up.

The anchors talk about why TG didn't like their question ... but, it seems the station's not standing by the interview -- 'cause they've removed the clip from their YouTube page.

However, the anchor -- Larry Potash -- ain't apologizing. He doubled down with another tax-related joke on X, eviscerating the reality star.

If you don't know ... back in March, the federal government reportedly put more than $3 million in tax liens on Teresa and Luis Ruelas.