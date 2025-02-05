Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Giudice Responds to Ex-Wife Teresa Calling Luis Ruelas 'The One'

Joe Giudice I Totally Agree With Teresa ... Luis Is Her Soulmate, Capisce?!?

Published
Teresa giudice joe guidice
Getty Composite

Joe Giudice isn't threatened by Teresa Giudice's new husband ... making it clear he's happy to see his ex-wife find her soulmate.

We caught up with Joe after Teresa called Luis "Louie" Ruelas her "twin flame" and suggested the only good thing she and JG did together was make 4 daughters together ... a notion the ex 'RHONJ' hubby cosigned.


TERESA WAS RIGHT!!!


Watch the video ... Joe says point-blank Tre is "right" for calling her new man The One, as he sees how different their current relationship is from their own former 20-year union.

Joe acknowledges he was very "old school" in their marriage, spending more time with Teresa's late father, Giacinto Gorga, than he did with her. He also admits their respective prison stints played a factor in the deterioration of their marriage ... both Joe and Teresa served time for fraud.


Just different


Yet, Joe notes it wasn't icy between himself and Teresa during the happier times ... looking back on past date nights.



Joe is vehement that he's happy for Teresa, praising Louie for being good to his kids -- daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 20, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 15.


SHOULD BE LIGHT WORK!!!


He adds ... "It's water under the bridge, at this point. We still get along. We still coparent. We do what we gotta do -- and that's the most important thing."



These days, Joe is focusing on his physical health, getting into shape for his upcoming boxing match against Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa. The celebrity boxing match goes down this Saturday in Nassau, Bahamas ... and fans will be able to catch it live on Triller TV.

Though, it's unclear if Teresa will be tuning in ... unlikely from the sounds of it.

